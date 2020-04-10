Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 378.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cigna by 113.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

