Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

