Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Wingstop worth $37,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Wingstop stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

