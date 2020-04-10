Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,441,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.84.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $67.27 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

