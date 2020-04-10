Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 879 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

