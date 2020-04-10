Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $167.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

