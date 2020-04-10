Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after buying an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

