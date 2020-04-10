Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,160 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $58,488,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

NYSE JWN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.