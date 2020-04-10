Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,160 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $58,488,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

NYSE JWN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 743 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 743 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,065 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,065 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC
IBM Retirement Fund Buys 228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Buys 228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
IBM Retirement Fund Has $391,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp
IBM Retirement Fund Has $391,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,739 Shares of VF Corp
IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,739 Shares of VF Corp
IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,090 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV
IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,090 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report