AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

