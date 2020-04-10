Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Caretrust REIT worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.