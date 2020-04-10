Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 559 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 475,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,730,000 after buying an additional 117,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $164.83 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.