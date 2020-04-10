Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,549.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.