SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

GLD stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

