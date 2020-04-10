Piper Sandler Comments on Viewray Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viewray in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Viewray stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.18. Viewray has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.