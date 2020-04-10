Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.