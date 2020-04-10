Premium Brands Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE PBH opened at C$82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.577 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

