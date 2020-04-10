Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $929.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

