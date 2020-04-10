JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 217.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

