Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 411,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 114,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

