429 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

VFMV stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.