Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.