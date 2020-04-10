Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,306,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $152.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

