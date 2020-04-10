Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 766.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Nomura lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

