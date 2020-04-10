Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 923 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15,383.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $89.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.