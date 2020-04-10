Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

