Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 508.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

