Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

