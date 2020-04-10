iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 5,627,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after buying an additional 674,741 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 580,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $8,616,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 433,053 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

