Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $109.15 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.