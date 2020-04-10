Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.15 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

