SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $237.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

