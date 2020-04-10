Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 12,774 Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

