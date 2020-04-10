Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 374.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

