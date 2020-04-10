Larson Financial Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

NYSE:BP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

