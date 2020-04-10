Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.