Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 935.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.31.

TREE opened at $200.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 167.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.06. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

