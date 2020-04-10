Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,152 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,177,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 158,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,541. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

