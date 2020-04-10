Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $569,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

