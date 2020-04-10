Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

