BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 414,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

