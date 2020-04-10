Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amdocs by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

