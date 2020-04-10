Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 438,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

