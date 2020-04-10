Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,717 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Sutter Rock Capital worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 85,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $366,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,196,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,518.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,660,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 656,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,316 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1,602.27%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Sutter Rock Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

