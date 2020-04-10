Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

