Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHS. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 257,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

