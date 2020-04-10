Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stake Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 611.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

