Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 285.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Dynex Capital worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Dynex Capital by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. Dynex Capital Inc has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Insiders acquired a total of 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

