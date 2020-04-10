Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 426,062 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 295,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 79,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,866.87. Insiders purchased 1,000,889 shares of company stock worth $10,221,483 in the last 90 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

