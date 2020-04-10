Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 160.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

LTC stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.