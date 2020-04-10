Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

